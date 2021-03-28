Massive blaze engulfs Indonesian oil refinery amid reports of explosion (VIDEOS)
The fire at the Balongan oil refinery, operated by Petermina, Indonesia state-owned oil and natural gas company, erupted on Monday morning local time.
Videos purportedly filmed not far from the scene of the incident show columns of fire turning the predawn skies yellow.
Huge pillars of smoke can be seen billowing from the site.
Stay safe indramayu! Innalillahi 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCb847xxQb— nananih. (@banananih) March 28, 2021
One video shows visibly distressed locals scream and flee for safety as a distinctive loud sound, similar to that of an explosion, can be heard in the background.
Local media reported, citing witnesses, that the blaze could be seen from a distance as far as 5 km (3,1 mi) away from the facility.
Una gran explosión sacude una refinería de petróleo en Indonesia pic.twitter.com/dcrhRWTiHl— RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) March 28, 2021
It’s unclear so far what caused the inferno.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW