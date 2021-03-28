 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive blaze engulfs Indonesian oil refinery amid reports of explosion (VIDEOS)

28 Mar, 2021 21:10
©YouTube/42 DAM
An oil refinery, located in West Java province of Indonesia, has caught up fire amid reports a loud bang was heard before the facility went up in flames. The refinery is located some 200 km (124 mi) east of the capital Jakarta.

The fire at the Balongan oil refinery, operated by Petermina, Indonesia state-owned oil and natural gas company, erupted on Monday morning local time.

Videos purportedly filmed not far from the scene of the incident show columns of fire turning the predawn skies yellow.

Huge pillars of smoke can be seen billowing from the site.

One video shows visibly distressed locals scream and flee for safety as a distinctive loud sound, similar to that of an explosion, can be heard in the background.

Local media reported, citing witnesses, that the blaze could be seen from a distance as far as 5 km (3,1 mi) away from the facility.

It’s unclear so far what caused the inferno.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

