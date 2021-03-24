GIANT container ship gets stuck in Suez Canal, blocking ALL traffic & sparking frantic effort to pull it free (PHOTO)

One of the world’s biggest container ships has caused a massive traffic jam on the both sides of the Suez Canal after it ran aground and blocked the key waterway. The predicament has spawned a hasty effort to refloat the ship.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship Ever Given has been thrust into the spotlight of social media attention after the 59m-wide vessel found itself trapped in the narrow channel connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.

Update: still stuck.How big is this #SuezCanal plug? Ultra big.MV #EVERGIVENSize: 400m long / 59m wideGross tonnage: 219,079Capacity: 20,388 TEUs (20ft container equivalents). One of the largest container ships in operation. pic.twitter.com/rJunpJrAKE — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

NARRATOR: the all-important #SuezCanal lets ships bypass the historically treacherous Horn of Africa...... to mariners, canal officials have a historic reputation for 'appreciating' cartons of cigarettes...earning it the nickname "Marlboro Canal" pic.twitter.com/TXmC6v5nje — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

The larger-than-life ship, which is listed as the world’s 13th biggest with an overall length of some 400m, has been travelling from Shenzhen, China, to the Dutch port of Rotterdam, where it was set to dock on March 31.

However, the voyage has been stopped in its tracks since early on Tuesday, when the Ever Given managed to wedge itself in the canal just north of the Egyptian port of Suez.

The #SuezCanal is still blocked. The Evergreen ship ran aground earlier today - and after hours and little progress, check out the traffic jam. pic.twitter.com/jO3mciDg1a — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 23, 2021

With the ship unable to dislodge on its own, Egyptian authorities have dispatched heavy machinery in an apparent bid to dig out the sand around the vessel. The hastily-arranged operation has prompted eye rolls on social media, however, with netizens pointing at the massive size difference between the regular digger and the Ever Given similar to that of David and Goliath.

A for effort my man 🚜 pic.twitter.com/8FsXxYreOw — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 23, 2021

Despite all the efforts, which included as many as six tugboats toiling around at the beached ship, it has not moved an inch as of early Wednesday morning local time.

1:30 AM Egypt Time Update: screws are turning & helm moving but... #EVERGIVEN appears to be in the same spot. Austin-powers-stuck-in-tunnel vibe is getting stronger.I feel for this crew, & the tugboat operators. Nobody is getting any sleep. pic.twitter.com/jTDSZBSQNF — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 23, 2021

After all day trying to refloat the mega container ship 'Ever Given', in the Suez Canal, there is a steady log jam of ships waiting in the Mediterranean & Red Sea and in the canal itself pic.twitter.com/aGFKieoWqE — N South (@nat_ahoy) March 23, 2021

Some observers also noticed the vessel took a peculiar path as it entered the canal, creating a distinct, if not suggestive, shape on marine tracking maps – what netizens joked was an “intentional drawing” by a trollish captain.

Innocent?Doesn't that look like an intentional drawing?Any chance the captain did this on purpose....? — Matthew Stewart (@oneguyindenver) March 24, 2021

The 193km (120 miles) long Suez Canal is a crucial maritime route and one of the world's busiest waterways. First opened in 1869, it has been repeatedly modernized and expanded since. Some 18,880 ships hauling over 1 billion tons passed through the waterway in 2019. It takes from 12 to 16 hours on average to pass the channel.

Wars closed the canal to traffic on two occasions, in 1956-57 and again in 1967-75, causing massive disruption to global shipping and economies of major countries.

