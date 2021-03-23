Denmark plans to reopen the country with ‘corona passports’ and over 50s vaccinations

Denmark is expected to start reopening in the next few weeks after the parliament agreed on a new plan to get out of lockdown. The easing of restrictions will rely on “coronavirus passports” and the vaccination of over 50s.

Various services, such as hairdressers, tattoo parlors and spas are expected to resume next month, according to a plan approved by the country's parliament late on Monday. Larger venues, including cinemas and restaurants, will follow the smaller businesses in May.

The more or less full reopening of the country is tied to the vaccination of all citizens aged over 50, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said. This goal is expected to be reached late in May.

“With few exceptions, the Danish society is open once everyone over the age of 50 has been offered a vaccine,” the PM said.

The plan will be also heavily dependent on the introduction of the so-called “coronavirus passports.” These documents will show whether the holder has been vaccinated, has been previously infected or taken a test in the past 72 hours. The “passport” will be required to visit the gradually opened services.

The country has experienced a recent drop in coronavirus infection rates, following a spike in December and the tough lockdown measures that followed.

Denmark has registered some 227,000 cases of Covid-19 and 2,400 deaths. While the figures are significantly lower than those of the worst affected nations, the tally is still relatively large for a country of 5.8 million people.

Among Nordic countries, Denmark's numbers are surpassed only by Sweden, which has registered nearly 750,000 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

