 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

French regulator recommends AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab for over-55s ONLY as blood-clot risk deemed higher in younger population

19 Mar, 2021 15:18
Get short URL
French regulator recommends AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab for over-55s ONLY as blood-clot risk deemed higher in younger population
French Prime Minister Jean Castex, 55-years-old, is vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Hopital d'Instruction des Armees Begin, in Saint-Mande, on the outskirts of Paris, France March 19, 2021 © Thomas Coex/Pool via REUTERS
In a departure from the guidance given by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), France has deemed it too risky to administer AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to people under 55 amid concerns of more thromboembolic events.

“Given the data provided by the EMA, it is the HAS’s belief that vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine can resume immediately,” the French regulator HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé) said in a statement on Friday.

However, the EMA has identified a possible increased risk of (thrombosis) in people under 55 years old… The HAS recommends using the AstraZeneca vaccine at this stage only for people aged 55 and over, who represent the majority of priority people.

The move marks another U-turn in France, as the AstraZeneca jab had been previously designated only for those under the age of 65.

The HAS said it would continue to review its decision as new data emerge.

Also on rt.com ‘Safe & effective’: EU drugs regulator backs AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, though 'can’t definitively rule out' blood clot link

On Thursday, following a week-long review, the EMA once again gave its backing to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The medicines regulator investigated whether there was a causal link between seven cases of blood clots which affected multiple blood vessels and 18 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) among nearly 20 million vaccine recipients. The EMA deemed the jab “safe and effective” and said its benefits far outweigh its risks.

Apart from concerns over side effects of its jab, AstraZeneca has been heavily criticized in the EU for the delivery shortages. Speaking on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hit out at the Anglo-Swedish vaccine producer, claiming that it had “underproduced and underdelivered” while both Pfizer and Moderna have met their contract agreements. 

She said the EU is still waiting for doses of AstraZeneca to arrive from the UK, adding that Brussels may have to consider blocking EU exports of vaccines to Britain if things do not change.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies