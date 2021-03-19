 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

In 13 years, number of Russians who consider their country to be European has dropped by almost half, survey reveals

19 Mar, 2021 06:36
Get short URL
In 13 years, number of Russians who consider their country to be European has dropped by almost half, survey reveals
European Union Vs Russia. Close-Up Of Man Holding Eu And Russian Flag. - stock photo © Getty Images / Vera Kevresan

By Jonny Tickle

Less than a third of all Russians thinks Russia is a European country – a steep drop from the 52% who held that opinion 13 years ago. At the same time, just 27% of those surveyed said they consider themselves part of Europe.

That’s according to a new poll from the Levada Center, a Moscow-based pollster and registered foreign agent. The survey revealed that the number of Russians who believe the nation to be European has almost halved in less than a decade and a half, with just 28% of Russians now considering their homeland to part of Europe and 64% responding that it was “non-European.” 

“Overall, since 2008, the number of those who believe that Russia is a European country has dropped by almost half: from 52% to 29%,” the researchers note.

Also on rt.com Sanctions against Russia are inflicting ‘enormous damage on both sides,’ warns EU watchdog, calling on Brussels to ‘build bridges’

Interestingly, the results revealed that older people are more likely to consider themselves European, with just 23% of 18- to 24-year-olds answering in the affirmative, as opposed to a third of those aged 55 and older.

The share of Russians who consider themselves European is also decreasing, although not as rapidly. In 2008, that figure was 35%. It now stands at 27%, with 70% answering no.

The latest figures have sparked debate over Russia’s role in the continent and the cause of the drop in European feeling. While some have noted Moscow’s having pivoted towards China as a possible reason, others suggested that Brussels’ hostile attitude to the country might also be to blame.

The survey also asked participants about their perception of the West’s attitude towards Moscow. The results revealed that 23% believe Western nations treat Russia with concern, 18% with fear, and just 12% with respect.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies