AstraZeneca off the hook: Autopsy ‘conclusive’ death of Spanish teacher was not linked to Covid-19 vaccine

An autopsy on the body of a Spanish woman who suffered a brain bleed two weeks after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has found she did not die from complications linked to the Covid-19 jab.

Spain’s minister of health and families said on Friday the preliminary autopsy report carried out on the body of the 43-year-old mother of two, a teacher from Marbella, showed “no causal relationship” between the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and her death.

Minister Jesus Aguirre said the findings of the autopsy were “conclusive.” Spanish media reports say the woman was predisposed to strokes and she died from a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday. She had received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 2 and began feeling unwell two days later.

The case was one of three being looked at by Spanish authorities investigating blood clotting claims linked to the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. The government had suspended its use for two weeks.

Denmark and Austria had also reported one fatality each reportedly linked to blood clotting in people who had received the AstraZeneca jab.

But on Thursday, after the European Medicines Agency said it was safe to use, Madrid said it would resume using the vaccine nationwide.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) underlined on Wednesday that blood clotting risks “can also occur in the general population.” Spain has delivered over 980,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine out of the 1.9 million it has received so far. Spain also uses the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

