Social media vs reality? Japanese ‘biker chick’ turns out to be a 50-year-old 'uncle' using FaceApp
The Twitter account "@azusagakuyuki" is what you’d expect a niche influencer to be. An attractive young woman posts photos of herself riding a bike to picturesque locations in Japan, tinkers with the vehicle and occasionally promotes an energy drink or some chocolates to subscribers.
桜🌸さくら🌸咲いてます‼️水戸 六反田 六地蔵寺枝垂れ桜(200歳)まだ咲き始めたばかりあと1週間ってとこかな満開になるとほんと見事です:.* ♡ゎー\(°´˘`°)/ーぃ♡ *.: pic.twitter.com/XJUDzVjzfq— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) March 18, 2021
But there is a catch. The person in the pictures is actually a 50-year-old man with long lush hair, who uses face-features manipulation tool FaceApp to alter images. The truth has been suspected for some time and got reinforced in mid-February, when the latest pic of a bike showed some suspicious face reflections in rear-view mirrors.
エーッ3XV9⁉️マジ(⑉• •⑉)♡仕上げ前のランプ類合わせ今日はアンプ上げと配線流しで1日終わっちゃった😭でも見てください こんなになっちゃいました(⸜( * ॑꒳ ॑* )⸝)夜はちょっと恥ずかしいかも(∩＼＼ω＼＼∩)ｶｧｧ… pic.twitter.com/bexYu47gxY— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) February 11, 2021
The gender-bender theory was confirmed this week by a Japanese entertainment program. The 'Late Monday Show' did an exposé on the ‘biker girl’ complete with a dramatic reveal of the man’s actual face as he took off the helmet, and comparisons of photos before and after the FaceApp filter was applied. He said he’d created the female persona because he wanted to be popular on social media and believed nobody would be interested in a 50-year-old ‘uncle.’
加工アプリで50歳のおじさんが美女になれる時代なんだね😳素敵だけどもう何も信じられないな… pic.twitter.com/nv8AwJZ6eR— クソインフルエンサー紹介BOT (@modelkidori) March 15, 2021
The big reveal appears to be a popularity boost, however. The account has gained several thousand new followers and many devoted fans say they were fine with the deception. “Some people have a negative opinion, but I will support you. Isn't it okay to be an uncle?,” one commenter said in response to an apology tweet. “Please do your best without worrying about slander.”
いあっどうも(/ω＼*)みんな いっぱいいっぱい(*´▽`人)ありがと〜❣❣いっぱいすぎて お返事すぐにかえせません🙏💦💦これからも走っていじって思いっきりっおバイクしまーす\(^o^)/とりあえずバーサス注入してお仕事頑張ります‼️ごめんねごめんねーっ🙇♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZhHDIFcSju— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) March 16, 2021
