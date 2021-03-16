Norwegian journalist says she'd 'LOVE TO DIE' from AstraZeneca's vaccine if it helps win the 'war against the corona'

Norwegian TV presenter Linn Wiik has proclaimed that she would "love to die" from AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine if her sacrifice would help ease public concern over the inoculation and win humanity's war with the pandemic.

"Some must be sacrificed in the war against the corona," Wiik wrote on Monday in an opinion piece for Norway's TV 2. "That's the way it is in all wars. This time, it may well be me." Her headline stated bluntly:

"I would love to die from the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Wiik's dramatic take on the vaccine came amid rising concerns over possibly serious side effects from AstraZeneca's jab. Use of the product has been suspended or restricted in a dozen European countries after some recipients suffered serious conditions after receiving the jab.

Read more

In Norway, one health worker died from a cerebral hemorrhage and three others were hospitalized with blood clots – though there is no solid evidence of a link, and an investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is “ongoing.”

In South Korea, health officials have investigated 71 suspected adverse reactions that were severe, including two fatal cases that remain under review.

But Wiik said that even if potentially fatal side effects are proven to be linked to the vaccine, she will happily take it anyway. All medicines have side effects, she said, and vaccines are the only "way out of the trenches" in the war against Covid-19. "Someone must be sacrificed for the rest to be safe," she added, noting that vaccines offer great benefits and "extremely low" per-capita risks.

Moreover, Wiik said she's more afraid of the side effects of the pandemic than the side effects of the vaccines. Norway has been put under the most "intrusive measures since World War II," and its people have suffered increased job losses, loneliness, and increases in children and teens being exposed to violence and abuse at home.

Also on rt.com Academics rank Western world’s MISERY INDEX post-Covid response – UK & Spain end up floundering at the bottom

Wiik may have a knack for courting controversy. TV 2 was forced to revise a commentary she wrote in November, which originally was titled, "We live in a dictatorship." The piece explored the government's draconian Covid-19 restrictions and the effects of such measures on Norway's people.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!