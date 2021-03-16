 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Big Brother is watching you’? France to use ‘smart’ cameras to check how many transport passengers are wearing masks

16 Mar, 2021 13:46
Security cameras are seen on a corner across the street from France's Interior Ministry in Paris January 18, 2013. ©  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The French government has been accused of dystopian designs after authorizing the use of surveillance cameras to tally how many commuters are masking up.

A new decree has given public transport operators the power to use “intelligent video to measure the rate of mask-wearing on transport.” France’s data protection watchdog, CNIL, said the “smart” cameras will be used on buses, subways and trains to “observe” whether Covid-19 rules mandating facial coverings are being obeyed. However, the government claims that the cameras will only tabulate how many people are wearing masks, without identifying individuals.

Notably, a similar initiative was proposed back in December, but the government shelved the idea after CNIL said it risked “undermining the proper functioning of our democratic society” and that there was no clear legal framework under which it could be justified. The agency said that it decided to approve the surveillance program the second time around because the government had clearly stated its purpose and that the cameras will not “process biometric data” and therefore do not “constitute a facial recognition device.”

The decision was met with fierce opposition by civil rights groups. La Quadrature du Net, which defends digital freedoms, condemned the decree as an “authoritarian offensive.” The group also argued that surveillance was a clear violation of French law, as well as EU regulations regarding the processing of personal data. 

There was similar outrage on social media, with some comments including the hashtag “#BigBrotherIsWatchingYou.”

One unimpressed observer joked that the government seemed eager to ensure people were masking up, but there were no cameras to “unmask” pickpocketers that “swarm” the subway. 

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, France has imposed some of the strictest measures designed to reduce the spread of the virus. 

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that restrictions could be re-imposed in the coming days in a bid to curb France’s rising Covid-19 infection rate. 

