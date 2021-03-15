 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran unveils ‘missile city’ filled with ballistic and cruise missiles (VIDEO)

15 Mar, 2021 12:27
©Twitter / @KianSharifi
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new “missile city” at an undisclosed location, with ballistic and cruise missiles and “electronic war” equipment, giving Iran the ability to identify enemy signals.

The “missile city” city was shown on Iran’s state TV, with the head of the IRGC’s naval unit revealing the site and showing video footage that had been filmed inside the base.

The facility was publicly opened by Iran’s Chief Commander, Major General Hossein Salami, and Navy Commander Rear Admiral, Ali Reza Tangsiri, on Monday, as a show of the country’s military strength.

The new site is the latest addition to Iran’s underground missile bases, known as “missile cities,” with the country having an unknown number of the locations in various provinces and cities. 

It’s not completely clear what arsenal is being stored at the new location but previous “missile cities” have housed missile columns, launch systems, precision-guided weapons and other military equipment.

This is not the first time that the IRGC has shown footage of a “missile city,” with Salami and Tangsiri unveiling a similar site on the coast earlier this year, as part of Iran’s work to boost its “deterrent defensive and offensive power.”

The inauguration of the new site follows a press conference in Tehran that was held by Salami to praise the nation’s success at fighting off plots against the Iranian government.

Speaking to the media, Salami decried attempts to put pressure on Iran, arguing that Western attempts to restrict the nation’s power have failed to cripple the country or reduce its military strength.

The announcement of the new “missile city” comes amid growing tension between Iran and the United States over America’s delayed return to the Iran nuclear deal, with Tehran warning that, if the Biden administration doesn’t act quickly, an agreement could be delayed until after the Middle Eastern country’s presidential election.

