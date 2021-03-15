 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US must lift sanctions and pledge not to repeat Trump’s ‘mistakes’ before nuclear talks can resume, Iran says

15 Mar, 2021 10:25
A parachutist is seen with the Iranian flag during the celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 10, 2021. ©  WANA/Majid Asgaripour
Tehran has called on Washington to end its sanctions regime against the Islamic Republic and vow not to repeat errors made by the Trump administration, saying the demands were preconditions for rebooting nuclear deal talks. 

“The US should lift sanctions on Iran and also should give guarantees that Trump’s mistakes will not happen again, then we can talk within the framework of JCPOA,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. 

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged Washington to compromise or accept that the two longtime rivals would “go back to our own paths.” He said that time was running to strike a deal because Iran would soon begin preparing for a presidential election that would make a diplomatic breakthrough unlikely in the near future. 

Then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. The landmark accord had lifted international sanctions in return for limitations on Iran’s nuclear program. After Washington pulled out, Iran began increasing its levels of uranium enrichment, arguing that the US and other signatories of the accord had not honored their obligations under the agreement. 

The Biden administration has offered to join European countries to revive the accord, but so far Tehran has refused the offer, insisting that sanctions must be lifted before talks can resume. 

