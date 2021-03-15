 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Beijing skies turn ORANGE as massive sandstorm wreaks havoc on air quality in Chinese capital (PHOTOS)

15 Mar, 2021 06:50
Get short URL
Beijing skies turn ORANGE as massive sandstorm wreaks havoc on air quality in Chinese capital (PHOTOS)
People go about their day during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sandstorm has created surreal scenes in Beijing, with thick dust turning the sky orange over the Chinese capital. The storm has caused an unprecedented spike in air pollution measurements.

The apocalyptic-looking air conditions were caused by heavy winds that blew sand in from Inner Mongolia and other parts of northwest China. Beijing’s air quality index showed a reading of 999, a level described as “hazardous,” the worst possible tier. The index lists a reading of 50 or below as “good.”

Some reported that measurement systems were struggling to accurately read the level of pollution, listing it as “beyond index.”

RT
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Thomas Peter
RT
A visitor wearing a face mask stands behind barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, as the city is hit by a sandstorm, in Beijing, China March 15, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning. Residents who braved the streets were spotted wearing goggles and masks to shield themselves from the dust-filled air. The storm was similarly disastrous for air travel, with more than 400 flights canceled at Beijing’s two international airports. 

RT
A sweeper walks with a broom along a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The sandstorm created surreal scenes, with numerous photographs showing an eerie orange haze hovering over the metropolis. 

Sandstorms are not uncommon in Beijing, but some residents told media that they had not witnessed one on such a large scale in many years. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies