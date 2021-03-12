 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French teen with knife arrested after saying he wanted to kill teacher – media

12 Mar, 2021 13:07
© Getty Images / Aleksej Kuznecov / EyeEm
A teenager with a knife was arrested in the French city of Metz after he declared that he wanted to kill a teacher, local media reported.

According to BFMTV, an unnamed teen was picked up by police at Metz’s Philippe de Vigneulles College on Friday after he called emergency services and told them that he “wanted to kill a teacher.”

When police arrived, they searched the college and arrested the teenager, who, apparently, didn’t show any resistance. He was found to be armed with a knife – however, a judicial source told BFMTV that the incident could be considered more of an “educational dispute” and presumably doesn’t have any “terrorist or religious” reason.

Last October, French school teacher Samuel Paty was murdered and beheaded by Islamist terrorist Abdoullakh Anzorov for previously showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo – which has also fallen victim to terrorist attacks over the past decade due to its controversial cartoons.

