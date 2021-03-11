France says it is easing Covid travel restrictions for seven non-EU states
French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on Thursday that the easing of restrictions was possible because of the improving health situation in the seven countries – Australia, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand and the UK. Leymoyne added that Britain was included “because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France.”
Travelers will still have to provide a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours to be allowed entry to France. The changes are set to be made official on Friday.Also on rt.com Air France rolls out limited Covid-19 health passport system as trial for ‘future travel pass’
The French move is the latest in a series by EU states to try and recoup some business for the devastated tourism industry in the coming months, and EU chiefs are also expected to announce details of a vaccine pass that works in and outside Europe next week.
Spain’s tourism minister has said the country could begin using vaccine passports in May and that it would look at a green corridor for vaccinated British tourists if there is no wider EU agreement. Greece, Cyprus and Portugal also indicated last week that they are hoping to salvage a summer tourism season through vaccine passports.
