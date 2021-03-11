Military will stay in power for ‘certain time’ then hold elections, says Myanmar junta while accusing ousted Suu Kyi of corruption

Myanmar’s military council has said it will hold elections and hand over control when an unspecified period of time has elapsed – but it also made fresh claims that former leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been involved in corruption.

Speaking on Thursday, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for Myanmar’s ruling military council, said the junta would be willing to relinquish power after a “certain time” but gave no indications as to when this would be.

The brigadier also levied new accusations at imprisoned former leader Suu Kyi, claiming that she had accepted illegal payments worth $600,000, as well as gold, while in government. The spokesman added that the allegations against Suu Kyi had been verified and said questioning was ongoing.

The allegations also implicate former President Win Myint and several cabinet ministers. The spokesman said Myint had urged the electoral commission of Myanmar not to act on reports of irregularities which had been raised by the military.

Suu Kyi and her government remain under house arrest. She was remanded in custody on February 1 and faced charges of breaching import and export laws, and possession of unlawful communication devices.

The country has been in a state of chaos since February 1, when the military seized power and imprisoned the nation’s leaders. The coup, which was justified by claims of fraud in the November 2020 election, has been widely condemned throughout the world and has triggered nationwide demonstrations against the military.

Security forces have adopted a heavy-handed approach in quelling the anti-coup protests which have engulfed the country, with a further seven demonstrators reported dead on Thursday.

