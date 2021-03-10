 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Potentially huge Covid-19 vaccination boost in April dismissed by German health minister as unrealistic

10 Mar, 2021 11:23
A soldier of the German armed forces Bundeswehr stands inside a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport before its opening, in Berlin, Germany, (FILE PHOTO) © Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS
The German health minister has confirmed that there will be a boost in Covid-19 vaccination in April but admitted the increase won’t be as considerable as people might be hoping for.

Speaking on Wednesday to ZDF television, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that vaccinating as many as 20 million people in one month, roughly a quarter of the population, is not realistic. He is facing criticism from doctors who want to see the country inoculated faster. 

Spahn said the vaccines will be administered faster in April “but the vaccination numbers will not immediately grow to 20 million a month or to 10 million a week,” he stated, adding that “in April, there will be significantly more vaccinations, but not on that scale.”

The comments come amid increasing pressure to inoculate faster with the head of the KBV (the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians), which represents 165,000 doctors and psychotherapists, claiming surgeries could administer about five million vaccinations a week. “Just let us vaccinate, make the vaccine available to us through pharmacies and don’t kill us with bureaucracy,” said KBV boss, Andreas Gassen. 

To date, only 6.4 percent of the country’s population of 83 million have received at least their first Covid-19 dose, considerably below other developed nations outside of the EU.

The country is also experiencing an uptick in infection rates and the increasing prevalence of the more contagious British variant of Covid-19. On Monday, a number of regions were allowed to reopen parts of the economy. In North Rhine-Westphalia, zoos, museums and castles reopened with limited admissions despite high Covid levels. 

