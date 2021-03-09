Second Myanmar govt official reported dead in custody as fatalities rise again during latest protests against coup

A second member of Aung San Suu Kyi's deposed ruling party has died after being arrested for taking part in protests against the ongoing military coup in Myanmar, an MP in the country's dissolved parliament confirmed on Tuesday.

Zaw Myat Linn of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party died after he was arrested in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. He had continuously attended protests, former lawmaker Ba Myo Thein told Reuters.

His death comes after 58-year-old Khin Maung Latt, a former campaign manager for an NLD MP, died on Sunday after being arrested by security forces at his home during a raid on Saturday night.

The causes of death are not known for either man, but Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called for a probe into the "killing" of Khin Maung Latt, who was reported to have suffered severe wounds to his hands and bruises on his back.

As of Monday, more than 60 people have been killed under military rule in Myanmar, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-profit human rights organization.

Some 1,857 people have also been arrested, the group said, adding that protests on Monday were suppressed using sound bombs, tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Myanmar's coup began after Suu Kyi and other democratically elected officials were detained on February 1 by the military, who claim that the November election she and her NLD party won was fraudulent.

Now its sixth week, the coup and the surrounding escalating violence has been condemned across the world, with a number of countries including the US and UK imposing sanctions on the military.

