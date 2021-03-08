 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Death toll rises to 98 after series of blasts at Equatorial Guinea military base

8 Mar, 2021 19:55
Get short URL
Death toll rises to 98 after series of blasts at Equatorial Guinea military base
A view of destroyed structures following explosions at a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on March 7, 2021 © TVGE/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
The death toll following multiple blasts at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea has risen sharply to 98, the country’s health ministry said, as the search for victims continues. Over 600 people were injured in the incident.

At least four explosions were reported to have struck a military base in the port city of Bata on Sunday, with images from the scene depicting a rubble-strewn landscape of levelled buildings.

In an update posted via Twitter on Monday, the country’s health ministry cited Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue as saying that 98 people had been killed. The ministry also said it had prepared a response team including psychiatrists and psychologists to help victims of the blast cope with the trauma of the incident.

"The damages are not only physical but also mental," it noted.

Addressing the nation in the wake of the incident, President Teodoro Obiang said that the negligent use of dynamite at the site had caused the devastation.

Also on rt.com 500 injured, at least 15 killed after multiple explosions level military base in Equatorial Guinea’s largest city (VIDEOS)

The Ministry for National Defence said in a statement on Sunday that a number of homes near the base had been destroyed by the shock waves of the blasts, and it urged people living nearby to evacuate for the night in case of further explosions.

It also said that an investigation had already been launched "to determine the causes of this tragic and lamentable event."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies