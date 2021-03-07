Scores reportedly injured after multiple explosions level military base in Equatorial Guinea’s largest city (VIDEOS)

At least four explosions rocked a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, apparently reducing it to rubble. Videos show the devastation, and civilians fleeing, as local media report hospitals are overwhelmed with the injured.

The explosions shook Bata on Sunday evening, and, according to local media, all occurred within the military base located in the port city. Disturbing video footage shows smoke rising from the blast site and women crying, as some of those injured are seen being helped away from the scene. Dust and debris fills the sky and litters roads.

🇬🇶GUINEA ECUATORIAL 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | El origen de las explosiones en la ciudad de #Bata fue en un almacén de explosivos de una base militar. 🎥Video: Cortesía pic.twitter.com/b1MU8hTkMc — Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) March 7, 2021

Guinée Équatoriale : Une série d'explosions sème le chaos à Bata.L'AFP annonce que des explosions ont frappé un camp militaire, faisant des blessés. pic.twitter.com/Vsrp949DeG — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) March 7, 2021

The cause of the blasts is so far unknown, as is the number of casualties, though multiple fatalities have been reported, and hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed by the influx of injured people.

🇬🇶GUINEA ECUATORIAL 🚨#URGENTE🚨: Emergencia en #Bata. Personal médico y los bomberos están desplegados en el lugar atendiendo y trasladando a los heridos graves y muy graves a los hospitales de la Paz, Nuevo Inseso y el Hospital Regional de Bata. pic.twitter.com/u9zMv5e8Tz — Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) March 7, 2021

Equatorial Guinea was a Spanish colony until 1968. Its oil industry has made it the richest country by gross national income in Sub-Saharan Africa, but its wealth inequality is among the highest in the region. The nation has recently been struggling with both the spread of Covid-19, and the global fall in crude oil prices, on which the state relies for the majority of its revenue.

