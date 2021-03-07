 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scores reportedly injured after multiple explosions level military base in Equatorial Guinea’s largest city (VIDEOS)

7 Mar, 2021 18:19
At least four explosions rocked a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, apparently reducing it to rubble. Videos show the devastation, and civilians fleeing, as local media report hospitals are overwhelmed with the injured.

The explosions shook Bata on Sunday evening, and, according to local media, all occurred within the military base located in the port city. Disturbing video footage shows smoke rising from the blast site and women crying, as some of those injured are seen being helped away from the scene. Dust and debris fills the sky and litters roads.

The cause of the blasts is so far unknown, as is the number of casualties, though multiple fatalities have been reported, and hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed by the influx of injured people.

Equatorial Guinea was a Spanish colony until 1968. Its oil industry has made it the richest country by gross national income in Sub-Saharan Africa, but its wealth inequality is among the highest in the region. The nation has recently been struggling with both the spread of Covid-19, and the global fall in crude oil prices, on which the state relies for the majority of its revenue.

