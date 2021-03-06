 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH massive fire consume Iran-Afghanistan border post

6 Mar, 2021 16:46
Get short URL
A customs office on Iran’s border with Afghanistan went up in flames, sending torrents of black smoke into the desert sky. The blaze, which was captured on video, is believed to have started at a fuel reservoir.

Footage provided by RT’s video news agency Ruptly shows the fire erupting from the customs facility. The clear desert sky was quickly blotted out by thick black smoke.

Local media say the fire originated at a fuel reservoir, and damaged four fuel trucks. The customs post itself is located in the village of Mahirud in Iran’s South Khorasan Province, which borders Afghanistan’s Farah province to the east.

There has been no information on any casualties so far.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies