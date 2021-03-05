At least one dead in Mandalay as anti-coup protests persist in Myanmar (VIDEOS)

Another fatality has been reported in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, as security forces opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the military government that took power over a month ago.

Protests took place across the country on Friday with the people of Mandalay experiencing more deadly violence as police clashed with demonstrators.

"The Stone Age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us,” protesters chanted as they marched through the streets.

However, in scenes reminiscent of Wednesday, the deadliest day since the military seized power on February 1, security forces fired on protesters, killing at least one, according to local media and eyewitnesses.

BREAKING: A civilian was shot dead in Mandalay on Friday afternoon when anti-regime protesters were cracked down by riot police and soldiers.#WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar#RejectMilitaryCouppic.twitter.com/IYMulpPma1 — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) March 5, 2021

A local journalist said Ko Zaw Myo, 27 was killed by riot police “while defending with the ‘engineers’ strike’ in Mandalay” while others claimed he was just an innocent bystander.

“He was not a protester. He didn’t confront them either. This happened only after the dispersal due to gunfire. He helped clean the road. Despite no one on the road, he was shot in the neck and died,” a local witness told Eleven Myanmar.

More videos and images have emerged online showing the heavy-handed tactics of law enforcement officers as they attempt to crack down on the protest movement.

SAC terrorists Swearing the people who stay in their home and even shoot pump gun in their direction. It’s not safe for everyone. #MilkTeaAlliance#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Mar5Couppic.twitter.com/48m4JmED4x — Yoona Kim (@stephan_ieK) March 5, 2021

Some videos appear to show additional fatalities.

#Mar5Coup A limp body is carried by a Myanmar police officer in Mandalay. Myanmar soldier accompanying. #WhatsHapppeningInMyanmar#Mandalaypic.twitter.com/Pjm1Q7UQmX — Shafiur Rahman (@shafiur) March 5, 2021

At least 38 individuals died on Wednesday as police fired on protesters around the country amid numerous accounts of further police brutality. Two boys, aged 14 and 17, were among those killed, the Save the Children charity said.

Christine Schraner Burgener, UN envoy to Myanmar, said experts told her that police were probably using 9mm submachine guns, live ammunition, as they fired on protesters.

