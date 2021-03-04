 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: People flee to higher ground, boats rush to safer waters after New Zealand says tsunami evacuation ‘overrides’ Covid alert

4 Mar, 2021 21:56
Get short URL
WATCH: People flee to higher ground, boats rush to safer waters after New Zealand says tsunami evacuation ‘overrides’ Covid alert
©  civildefence.govt.nz
New Zealand has issued evacuation orders in the wake of three powerful earthquakes and a string of aftershocks, sending residents fleeing to safety as authorities say the emergency overrides the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Hawaii & Samoa under TSUNAMI WATCH after 8.1 earthquake north of New Zealand

Residents were instructed to evacuate some coastal areas “immediately” in the wake of a series of Friday morning’s quakes – three of them registering at more than 7.0 in magnitude – with the National Emergency Management Agency stating the order takes precedence over “the current Covid-19 alert level requirements” and warning of a “land and marine tsunami threat.”

Sirens were heard blaring as people fled to safety, while boats were seen racing both to and from shore, some seeking refuge in calmer waters further out at sea.

The country’s northern coast was placed under both a land and marine tsunami alert, where waves were expected to reach up to 3 meters high and make their way inland, while much of the rest of the island faces a lower “beach and marine” threat level, according to a map issued by NEMA.

American meteorologist Brian Lada also noted that surveillance buoys around the Pacific were in tsunami mode after picking up unusual ocean currents. 

The larger 8.1 magnitude quake also triggered tsunami advisories and evacuation orders in coastal regions on all of Hawaii’s islands, as well as in parts of American Samoa, where residents were seen in footage rushing to higher ground. The tsunami alert has since been canceled for American Samoa, however, with the National Weather Service noting that “all available data now indicate that the tsunami threat has passed.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies