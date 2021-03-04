WATCH: People flee to higher ground, boats rush to safer waters after New Zealand says tsunami evacuation ‘overrides’ Covid alert

New Zealand has issued evacuation orders in the wake of three powerful earthquakes and a string of aftershocks, sending residents fleeing to safety as authorities say the emergency overrides the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents were instructed to evacuate some coastal areas “immediately” in the wake of a series of Friday morning’s quakes – three of them registering at more than 7.0 in magnitude – with the National Emergency Management Agency stating the order takes precedence over “the current Covid-19 alert level requirements” and warning of a “land and marine tsunami threat.”

BREAKING 🚨 Sirens activated around New Zealand coasts as evacuation is ordered due to tsunami alert issued after strong 8.0 magnitude earthquake.#NewZealand#Tsunami#earthquakepic.twitter.com/ScpwW406sx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 4, 2021

Sirens were heard blaring as people fled to safety, while boats were seen racing both to and from shore, some seeking refuge in calmer waters further out at sea.

Boats racing out to sea from the Bay of Islands near Russell, New Zealand. 🌊⚠️Russell is currently under a Tsunami Warning following an 8.1 magnitude #earthquake in the nearby Kermadec Islands region. (Sound On 🔉)Video sent in by: Rita Baker#taunami#stormhour#NewZealandpic.twitter.com/juJU0b15Hi — Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) March 4, 2021

Alarm going off on the Hokianga Harbour, Northern West Coast. My friends are evacuating up the hill. Good call. pic.twitter.com/ONWieUXg9O — Brian Holland (@brianholland) March 4, 2021

The country’s northern coast was placed under both a land and marine tsunami alert, where waves were expected to reach up to 3 meters high and make their way inland, while much of the rest of the island faces a lower “beach and marine” threat level, according to a map issued by NEMA.

People have been told to move immediately to higher ground as soon as possible after a magnitude-8.1 earthquake — the third in the country that morning — struck off New Zealand’s coast. Details: https://t.co/qtei5HwR7tpic.twitter.com/VM80PzFZ4M — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 4, 2021

Residents from Matatā in Bay of Plenty to Tolaga Bay fleeing to higher ground https://t.co/8V8aEMZ2uZpic.twitter.com/JHDJcZWZXQ — Stuff (@NZStuff) March 4, 2021

American meteorologist Brian Lada also noted that surveillance buoys around the Pacific were in “tsunami mode” after picking up unusual ocean currents.

Several buoys are already in "#tsunami mode" (blinking) following the magnitude 8.1 #earthquake northeast of New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Ddh5HcAva5 — Brian Lada (@wxlada) March 4, 2021

The larger 8.1 magnitude quake also triggered tsunami advisories and evacuation orders in coastal regions on all of Hawaii’s islands, as well as in parts of American Samoa, where residents were seen in footage rushing to higher ground. The tsunami alert has since been canceled for American Samoa, however, with the National Weather Service noting that “all available data now indicate that the tsunami threat has passed.”

Evacuating to higher ground in American Samoa (Utulei) due to Tsunami warning & 7.3 magnitude earthquake (N of New Zealand). First wave expected at 10:19 AM AST 🌊 🇦🇸 🚨 #Weather#TsunamiWarning#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/sDiDyhwfrJ — P.T. Reid (@PTReid684) March 4, 2021

