 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

2 arrested in New Zealand for online threats to Christchurch mosques which saw deadly white supremacist attack in 2019

4 Mar, 2021 09:34
Get short URL
2 arrested in New Zealand for online threats to Christchurch mosques which saw deadly white supremacist attack in 2019
Visitors leave Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Police in New Zealand have detained two individuals accused of making online threats against two Mosques in the city of Christchurch, both of which were the scene of the country’s most deadly shooting in 2019.

“Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated – it’s not the Kiwi way,” said John Price, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent in an emailed statement on Thursday. 

Police in the South Island city said that no charges have been made and did not elaborate on the nature of the threats. “We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community,” the police statement added. 

Also on rt.com Far-right anti-migrant group ‘Generation Identitaire’ outlawed in France

The pair were arrested as the country approaches the two-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch. On March 15, 2019, white supremacist Brenton Tarrant opened fire on worshippers, killing 51 people and injuring dozens more. The 29-year-old Australian livestreamed the massacre on Facebook.

Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the first time anyone in the country has been confined for the rest of their life. 

On Wednesday, France outlawed far-right and anti-migrant group Generation Identitaire. Tarrant had previously donated to the group, which has recently been carrying out patrols along France’s border with Spain.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies