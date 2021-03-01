Myanmar military reportedly fire on anti-coup protesters a day after 18 killed on ‘bloody Sunday’

Demonstrators in Myanmar were shot at by law enforcement on Monday, local media reported, less than a day after 18 protesters were killed on what was the country’s bloodiest day yet since the military seized power on February 1.

In the southern city Yangon – Myanmar’s largest – police and the military fired live rounds at protesters and used tear gas on Monday, according to Burmese-language broadcaster RFA. Security officials also reportedly deployed sound bombs, a crowd control device that emits high frequency sound waves, which can cause deafness.

Amid the violence, which reportedly took place until around midday, police removed barricades erected by protesters, while also deploying tear gas and firing shots at crowds on Insein Road, a central thoroughfare in the city.

In several unverified videos posted to social media, the military appeared to lash out with batons and fired at protesters, while loud bangs could be heard.

No casualties or arrests have been reported from Monday’s confrontations.

ရန်ကုန် - လှည်းတန်း - ကန်လမ်းနားThe military dictatorship has taken steps like a battlefield to shoot unarmed civilians. They fired with force.12:20 PM1.3.2021#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#March1CoupVideo - Crd pic.twitter.com/8xL6acbSac — Khinkhin (@Khinkhi77582699) March 1, 2021

Monday’s violence comes as Myanmar’s democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was seen for the first time since she and other officials were detained by the military on February 1. A court slapped further charges on the deposed leader, adding to her already-alleged crimes of using unauthorized walkie-talkies and of breaching coronavirus rules.

Also on rt.com Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi is seen for first time in weeks & now faces new charges, as anti-coup protests rage on

The total number of people killed since the recent coup rose to at least 23 after Sunday’s violence. In response to the killings, the US, which has already sanctioned Myanmar military officials, on Monday promised new action due to what White House press secretary Jen Psaki said was an “escalation of the ongoing crackdown.”

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also condemned the killing of peaceful protesters, and Suu Kyi’s new charges.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!