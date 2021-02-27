Lockdowns are NOT ‘quietly improving cities,’ World Economic Forum concedes, deleting its much-ridiculed tweet

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has taken down its tweet that claimed lockdowns have been “quietly improving cities,” and admitted that is not the case. But the backdown didn’t spare the globalist titan from a new wave of mockery.

The WEF’s controversial message turned out to be quite short-lived, surviving less than a day on its feed under a barrage of outraged comments. The tweet was accompanied by a video, showing deserted streets and silent factories, that noted a record drop in carbon emissions. It also linked to an article claiming that silent cities contributed to better detection of minor earthquakes.

On Saturday, the organization deleted the tweet, accepting that coronavirus-induced lockdowns were not actually “quietly improving cities.” Still, it insisted that the restrictions have been “an important part of the public health response to Covid-19.”

We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/D2Pyb9x4yy — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 27, 2021

The concession tweet, however, has received an equally poor reception.

Too late. You already said locking us in our homes has improved the world, not the most casual of statements is it? Bit hard to forget you said that. — Kirstin (@KirstinMarianna) February 27, 2021

Many of those who targeted the first tweet for its apparent anti-human tone jumped right into the comments below the new one, taking jabs at the group. “Who'd have thought a tweet promoting humans not living full lives wouldn't go down too well,” UK professional wrestler Jemma Palmer said.

Who’d have thought a tweet promoting humans not living full lives wouldn’t go down too well 🤪 — Jemma Palmer (@Jemmapalmer) February 27, 2021

The new tweet’s message was targeted too, as the actual effect of lockdowns on halting the spread of the coronavirus remains a highly debated issue.

You highlight what worked for you u fucking idiots.. how many suicides, depression and financial hardship to mention a few this bullshit has caused around the world with 0 changes. Maybe someone needs to make a video highlighting all that. pic.twitter.com/yLvauoOqUG — MEDNAS (@Mednas) February 27, 2021

The concession message looked like the WEF was actually “doubling down on [its] idiocy” instead of trying to do some damage control, former British MEP Martin Daubney wrote.

The whole gaffe left a huge dent in the reputation of the globalist group, many users argued, and its damage control efforts were not making the situation any better.

Yes, @wef, but the damage is done now. Very many of us have seen, very clearly, just how twisted, controlling and downright evil your intentions are, and will resist them any way we can. We may be unable to stop you, but we can be a massive bloody nuisance every step of the way. — Erictheowl (@Erictheowl1) February 27, 2021

Nothing creepy or fourth Reich like about you guys at all. pic.twitter.com/9iYZO2jNi3 — richie...... (@timmyTheOurZ) February 27, 2021

The less-hostile users said that controversial statements like that only embolden the “conspiracy theorists” who believe globalists like the WEF are seeking the so-called ‘Great Reset’ to re-carve the modern world to their liking and using the coronavirus pandemic as a tool to achieve that goal.

You’ve proven the conspiracy theorists correct in how mad you are — Big Dave (@mallondavid1) February 27, 2021

