Lockdowns are NOT ‘quietly improving cities,’ World Economic Forum concedes, deleting its much-ridiculed tweet

27 Feb, 2021 14:51
Lockdowns are NOT ‘quietly improving cities,’ World Economic Forum concedes, deleting its much-ridiculed tweet
FILE PHOTO. A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen as people attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has taken down its tweet that claimed lockdowns have been “quietly improving cities,” and admitted that is not the case. But the backdown didn’t spare the globalist titan from a new wave of mockery.

The WEF’s controversial message turned out to be quite short-lived, surviving less than a day on its feed under a barrage of outraged comments. The tweet was accompanied by a video, showing deserted streets and silent factories, that noted a record drop in carbon emissions. It also linked to an article claiming that silent cities contributed to better detection of minor earthquakes.

READ MORE: World Economic Forum shouted down on Twitter for suggesting Covid-19 lockdowns ‘improved cities all over the world’

On Saturday, the organization deleted the tweet, accepting that coronavirus-induced lockdowns were not actually “quietly improving cities.” Still, it insisted that the restrictions have been “an important part of the public health response to Covid-19.”

The concession tweet, however, has received an equally poor reception.

Many of those who targeted the first tweet for its apparent anti-human tone jumped right into the comments below the new one, taking jabs at the group. “Who'd have thought a tweet promoting humans not living full lives wouldn't go down too well,” UK professional wrestler Jemma Palmer said.

The new tweet’s message was targeted too, as the actual effect of lockdowns on halting the spread of the coronavirus remains a highly debated issue.

The concession message looked like the WEF was actually “doubling down on [its] idiocy” instead of trying to do some damage control, former British MEP Martin Daubney wrote.

Also on rt.com Humans of the GREAT RESET: What the future MIGHT look like in 2021 – if the controlling elites have their way

The whole gaffe left a huge dent in the reputation of the globalist group, many users argued, and its damage control efforts were not making the situation any better.

The less-hostile users said that controversial statements like that only embolden the “conspiracy theorists” who believe globalists like the WEF are seeking the so-called ‘Great Reset’ to re-carve the modern world to their liking and using the coronavirus pandemic as a tool to achieve that goal.

Also on rt.com If, as the Buddhists suggest, we should ‘drive all blames into one,’ we may as well blame the Great Reset for our dystopia

