 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Italian ambassador killed in attack on UN peacekeepers in DR Congo

22 Feb, 2021 11:49
Get short URL
Italian ambassador killed in attack on UN peacekeepers in DR Congo
Soldiers from a UN peacekeeping mission patrol the road in Djungu, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 2020. © Samir Tounsi / AFP
An Italian diplomat and a police officer were killed while traveling as part of a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday.

The Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Ambassador Luca Attanasio and a member of the country’s Carabinieri police were killed during an attack on a UN convoy in the city of Goma in eastern Congo, near the border with Rwanda. 

According to Rai News, the head of the EU delegation in Congo’s capital Kinshasa was also traveling with the convoy that was part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

A spokesperson for the Virunga National Park told Reuters the ambush on the convoy was carried out as part of a kidnapping attempt.

Several armed groups are known to operate in the area where the attack occurred.

Also on rt.com Al-Qaeda affiliate planning ‘simulated’ chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib, according to Russian military intelligence

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies