 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Two people killed as Myanmar police are accused of firing at anti-coup protesters

20 Feb, 2021 16:05
Get short URL
Two people killed as Myanmar police are accused of firing at anti-coup protesters
Police and soldiers during a protests against the military coup, in Mandalay. © Reuters
Emergency workers have said that at least two demonstrators were killed as police used force to disperse a large crowd of people protesting against the February 1 military coup in Myanmar’s second city, Mandalay.

“Twenty people were injured and two are dead,” said Ko Aung, the leader of Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency, as quoted by Reuters.

One of those killed suffered a gunshot to the head and died on the spot, while another succumbed to a bullet wound to the chest, according to doctors.

The unrest in Mandalay reportedly started with some of the protesters firing catapults at police equipped with riot gear and shields. The law enforcers responded with tear gas and batons, but later shots were fired.

It’s currently unclear whether the police used rubber bullets or live ammunition. Twitter posts blamed the security forces for deploying live fire, sharing images purportedly from the scene that showed bloodied people on the ground and numerous shell casings.

The police have yet to officially commented on the events in Mandalay.

Demonstrators took to the streets in several of Myanmar’s other cities and towns on the same day, demanding the swift release of democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested by the military over claims of rigging November’s parliamentary vote. Fraud accusations were previously dismissed by the electoral commission. Protesters don’t believe military junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, will fulfil his promise to hold a new, fair election.

Also on rt.com UK and Canada sanction Myanmar generals for ‘human rights abuses’ as hundreds of protesters arrested amid military coup

On Friday, a female protester died after being shot during a rally in the capital Naypyitaw, becoming the first fatality among demonstrators in more than two weeks of protests. The police also said that one their officers died from injuries after being attacked by the crowd.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies