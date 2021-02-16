New firework attack on French police reported in Paris suburb as 2 arrested for chucking molotov cocktails at cop car

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has spoken out for the second time in as many days after police have yet again been attacked with fireworks in a Parisian suburb. Two arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, police confirmed to French broadcaster BMFTV that a squad car had been hit with dozens of fireworks on Monday evening in the town of La Celle Saint-Cloud, Yvelines on the edge of Paris.

Police were reportedly attacked after being called by residents who reported squatters in a local building, but officers left the area once they had carried out their inspections.

The latest attack took place 10 kilometers away from the town of Poissy, where, around the same time, Darmanin was visiting police who had been attacked in a similar incident on Saturday.

Also on rt.com ‘Our job is to make sure the thugs don't win’: French interior minister slams attack on police officers (VIDEO)

Footage of the attack at the weekend, which reportedly involved up to 30 people, appeared to show police being pelted with stones and fireworks, with some of the assailants shouting “kill them, kill them.”

“Two individuals were arrested this afternoon in Poissy after throwing molotov cocktails at a patrolling national police vehicle,” Darmanin said in a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday.

A day earlier, during his visit to the police station, the interior minister condemned Saturday's attack in Poissy and said: “Our job is to make sure that the thugs do not win.”

No injuries have been reported arising from either attack.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!