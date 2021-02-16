 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Mount Etna spews lava fountains to the sky in its latest explosive activity

16 Feb, 2021 10:20
Get short URL
Mount Etna, the ancient volcano located in Sicily, Italy, was filmed spewing lava to the sky on Monday.

In a video provided by RT’s Ruptly video agency, dark orange lava can be seen shooting out of the top of Mount Etna and dripping down its sides.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, which observes the volcano, the eruption came from the south east crater, with activity from the other craters, too.

Volcanic tremors started to increase in the early hours of Monday before a more significant increase was recorded in the afternoon at around 4pm, local news reported. Since then, the observing institute reported a gradual decrease in the explosive activity.

Previous eruptions over the years have destroyed cable cars, buried houses, threatened villages, and injured journalists, though many people still choose to live near the volcano. 

Etna is Europe’s most active volcano, and has been recorded erupting frequently over the past months.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies