Protesters clash with security forces in Lebanon as people demand fair trial for Covid lockdown demonstrators (VIDEOS)

Protesters have clashed with security forces outside Lebanon’s military court in Beirut, as demonstrators demanded a fair investigation and trial for people detained during protests in Tripoli two weeks ago.

The situation erupted in the Lebanese capital on Friday as people gathered after 15 protesters were charged and ordered to appear before the military court for their alleged involvement in the disturbances in Tripoli.

#Lebanon - clashes between protestors and security forces around the military court.They are demanding a clear and fair investigation/trial for other protestors who remain arrested in relation to the Tripoli Riots & the burning of the municipality (2 weeks ago). pic.twitter.com/kSb1BMISUG — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) February 12, 2021

المتظاهرون يطالبون باطلاق سراح ناشطين موقوفين تعسفيا.. الرد بخراطيم المياه.. قبل الان امام المحكمة العسكرية pic.twitter.com/78o41qRjz7 — Salman Andary (@salmanonline) February 12, 2021

Police used water cannon and tear gas against people gathered outside the court on Friday in an attempt to disperse the crowd. In response, protesters hurled rocks and other projectiles at the security forces.

مواجهات امام المحكمة العسكرية الان. pic.twitter.com/lgYfyHXL57 — Salman Andary (@salmanonline) February 12, 2021

مواجهات بين القوى الامنية ومتظاهرين امام المحكمة العسكرية. منذ ايام والمحكمة العسكرية تحتجز العشرات وسط اتهامات بتوقيف تعسفي وبعدم صلاحية المحكمة العسكرية. ومعلومات عن توقيف عدد من المحتجين الان pic.twitter.com/CSTTfcpsX1 — Salman Andary (@salmanonline) February 12, 2021

Two weeks ago, following the extension of Lebanon’s third national lockdown, the country was rocked by anti-lockdown and anti-government protests in Tripoli, which descended into riots that saw government buildings reportedly vandalized and set alight, as well as violent clashes with security officers. A total of 30 people were detained last week over the unrest.

Lebanon’s acting prime minister, Hassan Diab, has backed an investigation into the Tripoli protests, accusing those involved of being manipulated by political provocateurs. Lawyers working for the detainees have claimed their clients have been subjected to unlawful conditions, such as interrogations, beatings and being denied contact with their legal representatives and family.

The Middle Eastern country entered a strict lockdown in January, as its health service faced being overwhelmed by a rising number of cases, and ICU beds neared capacity. Since the virus hit, Lebanon has recorded 331,152 cases and 3,866 deaths from Covid-19.

