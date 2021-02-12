 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters clash with security forces in Lebanon as people demand fair trial for Covid lockdown demonstrators (VIDEOS)

12 Feb, 2021 16:18
Riot police and army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters outside a military court in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. © AP / Hassan Ammar
Protesters have clashed with security forces outside Lebanon’s military court in Beirut, as demonstrators demanded a fair investigation and trial for people detained during protests in Tripoli two weeks ago.

The situation erupted in the Lebanese capital on Friday as people gathered after 15 protesters were charged and ordered to appear before the military court for their alleged involvement in the disturbances in Tripoli. 

Police used water cannon and tear gas against people gathered outside the court on Friday in an attempt to disperse the crowd. In response, protesters hurled rocks and other projectiles at the security forces.

Two weeks ago, following the extension of Lebanon’s third national lockdown, the country was rocked by anti-lockdown and anti-government protests in Tripoli, which descended into riots that saw government buildings reportedly vandalized and set alight, as well as violent clashes with security officers. A total of 30 people were detained last week over the unrest.

Lebanon’s acting prime minister, Hassan Diab, has backed an investigation into the Tripoli protests, accusing those involved of being manipulated by political provocateurs. Lawyers working for the detainees have claimed their clients have been subjected to unlawful conditions, such as interrogations, beatings and being denied contact with their legal representatives and family. 

The Middle Eastern country entered a strict lockdown in January, as its health service faced being overwhelmed by a rising number of cases, and ICU beds neared capacity. Since the virus hit, Lebanon has recorded 331,152 cases and 3,866 deaths from Covid-19.

