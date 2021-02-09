What's in common between Barcelona’s Camp Nou and Sagrada Familia? Both can be VACCINATION CENTERS, local authorities suggest

The Catalonian government has a plan to use two of Barcelona’s iconic landmarks as vaccination sites to boost participation in the campaign against Covid-19. FC Barcelona has reportedly liked the idea.

“We are interested in having emblematic sites that draw the public’s attention to the need to get vaccinated,” the Spanish region’s health secretary Josep Maria Argimon told Catalunya Radio.

Argimon explained that officials were looking at landmarks in major cities and had thought about setting up vaccination points inside the National Art Museum of Catalonia and at the iconic unfinished Sagrada Familia cathedral in Barcelona.

The final decision regarding the home stadium of FC Barcelona will be up to the winner of the vote for the next president of the club, which is scheduled for March 7.

The club had supported the idea when it was initially approached by officials, according to the Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper. The paper said that Barca was previously ready to let some of its facilities be used for immunization.

One of the options discussed was to provide vaccinations in the stadium’s vast parking area.

With a capacity of almost 100,000, Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe. Rooms inside the stadium will serve as polling stations during Catalonia’s regional election on February 14.

