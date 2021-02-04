 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Scientists suspect Martian surface may be riddled with GIANT sinkholes caused by widespread underground ice

4 Feb, 2021 13:15
Get short URL
Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona; SETI Institute https://phys.org/news/2021-02-martian-landslides-underground-salts-ice.html; and https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/6/eabe4459
Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona; SETI Institute https://phys.org/news/2021-02-martian-landslides-underground-salts-ice.html; and https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/6/eabe4459
A team of researchers associated with NASA’s search for extraterrestrial intelligence has developed a new theory about the shifting sands visible across Mars, with possible ramifications for future human colonization.

Led by SETI Institute Senior Research Scientist Janice Bishop, the scientists’ new theory suggests a thin layer of water ice exists just below the surface of much of Mars’ barren landscape.

This ice warms under sunlight and loosens surface debris, making it easy pickings for the Red Planet’s many storms that blow debris loose. 

Underground interactions between water ice, chlorine salts and sulfates then create vast sinkholes beneath this detritus, adding yet more challenges to human habitation of the already challenging colony contender by turning the landscape into vast, dusty sinkhole ‘swamps.’

RT
© NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment data from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter confirmed that the RSL occur on sun-facing slopes. 

The team then conducted lab experiments with Martian soil analogs taken from some of the Earth’s least-hospitable zones, such as the Atacama Desert and Antarctica, to see what impact chlorine salts and sulfates would have on their integrity, even at the low temperatures found on the surface of Mars.

Sure enough, the soil turned to slushy ice near -50 degrees Celsius, giving way to more free floes of ice between -40 and -20 degrees Celsius.

The research builds on earlier findings about the widespread presence of water ice on the Martian surface, but also indicates that the planet is still rather active and evolving, yielding new challenges and new opportunities for future human colonists and astrobiologists back here on Earth.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies