Oblivious Myanmar aerobics teacher’s workout video captures military coup d’etat unfolding live

Monday morning’s coup in Myanmar caught most people there by surprise. But the Facebook followers of PE teacher Khing Hnin Wai watched the coup unfold live as she worked out on the road leading to the nation’s parliament.

In the video, Khing stretches and exercises to a bouncy pop tune, seemingly unaware of what’s happening behind her on the street in the nation’s capital, Naypyidaw.

In the background, a convoy of black SUVs and other vehicles approaches a security checkpoint on the wide road leading to Myanmar’s Assembly of the Union complex.

The video went viral and has been viewed more than 14 million times.

A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/gRnQkMshDe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

Some people didn’t believe the video was real and actually recorded the coup live as it unfolded, but Khing said she regularly uses the spot for her exercise classes. To prove it, she posted her previous videos from the area on her Facebook page, where she has 25,000 followers.

Myanmar’s powerful military seized power on Monday and declared a state of emergency for one year following the disputed national election in November. Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s de facto leader, President Win Myint, and other senior members of the National League for Democracy party were detained in the capital on Monday.

