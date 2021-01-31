 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Massive blob of sea foam engulfs Irish town

31 Jan, 2021
A huge mass of sea foam covered parts of Ireland’s east coast. Bad weather and high winds blew an especially large mass of it into the town of Bray, located south of Dublin.

Footage from the scene circulating online shows the town’s seafront entirely covered with the wobbly blob on Saturday afternoon.

A few people braved the strong winds, taking a knee-deep stroll through the blob resembling a massive porridge spill.

The mix of sea water and dead organics covered Bray’s beach completely, with some of the foam being blown deeper into the town.

