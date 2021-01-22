 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian minister boasts about significant rise in oil exports despite US sanctions

22 Jan, 2021 12:51
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. ©  REUTERS / Essam Al-Sudani
Iran’s petroleum minister has bragged about the country’s rising oil exports in the face of US sanctions, as the nation claims that its international petroleum sales have hit record highs.

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh did not publicly release detailed figures but said crude oil exports have risen “significantly,” even though the US ramped up sanctions on the Middle Eastern country under the Trump administration.

If the sanctions are lifted, we will return to the market stronger than before, and faster than expected.

Speaking to the SHANA, the Iranian oil ministry’s news agency, Zanganeh declared that “We set the highest record of exports of refined products in the history of the oil industry during the embargo period.”

Iran has regularly opted to refrain from sharing detailed information about its level of oil exports while it remains under sanctions over concerns that doing so could allow foreign nations to target one of the key drivers of its economy. 

The statement from Iran’s government comes as the country seeks to rebuild diplomatic relations with the US, urging President Joe Biden to rejoin the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal in return for removing recently-imposed sanctions. Although, Biden’s team has, so far, suggested that the decision will not be made quickly.

