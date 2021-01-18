 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Guatemala police start clearing US-bound migrant caravan camp after violent clashes (VIDEOS)

18 Jan, 2021 20:16
Get short URL
Guatemala police start clearing US-bound migrant caravan camp after violent clashes (VIDEOS)
Guatemalan soldiers block a street as Honduran migrants gather after Guatemalan security forces cleared a road where they were camping after authorities halted their trek to the United States, January 18, 2021. © REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Police in Guatemala have started breaking up a caravan of hundreds of mostly Honduran migrants who had camped on a street while trying to reach the US, after their journey was halted by officials, migration authorities have said.

In videos aired on TV and shared on social media, lines of security forces could be seen marching with shields and batons towards migrants in the village of Vado Hondo, in the east of the country, around 55 kilometers from the borders of Honduras and El Salvador.

Around 2,000 migrants were camped on a street following their skirmishes with Guatemalan troops on Sunday, with the blockade reportedly causing 30 kilometer-long lines of vehicles.

Guatemala's National Civil Police and the military cleared the camp on Monday, after those encamped did not respond to warnings they would be evicted if they stayed in situ.

Also on rt.com Massive caravan of Honduran migrants fights Guatemalan troops on journey to US border (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Some migrants threw stones and other objects at the troops, with several injuries reported by local media.

Three groups of around 3,000 people each crossed into Guatemala on Friday and Saturday night, in an attempt to escape poverty exacerbated by the pandemic and damage caused by hurricanes. Most of those entering failed to present the required negative Covid-19 tests.

The Guatemalan authorities said 1,568 migrants had been returned to Honduras since Friday and another 100 to El Salvador.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies