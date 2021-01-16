Frankfurt Airport evacuated in 'ongoing' police operation

Parts of Frankfurt Airport have been evacuated and are closed to the public, as police conduct an "ongoing" operation. Rumors of a bomb or gun threat have circulated online, though those reports were not confirmed.

Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 1, as well as its attached regional train station, was closed on Saturday evening, as the airport’s police service launched an otherwise undescribed “operation.”

State and federal police are involved in the operation, and the airport police wrote on Twitter that one piece of abandoned luggage had been investigated and found to be safe.

Little else is known about the operation, and as crowds left the airport, rumors of a bomb or gun threat did the rounds on social media.

@EmiratesSupport there is a mass evacuation at frankfurt Airport because of a gun threat. What does this mean for travelers? Will flights be delayed? Refunded? Will travelers get a hotel overnight? I was planning to fly to Dubai at 8:30 pic.twitter.com/ksp3QyWgox — Cassandra Beyer (@cassi_xo_) January 16, 2021

One video which quickly circulated online appears to show a police officer pointing a gun at somebody lying on the ground inside the terminal. Airport authorities, however, have cautioned against speculation and urged the public not to share videos of the "ongoing" operation.

Police have warned passengers to follow the instructions of airport security, while airport authorities have warned travelers of potential delays.

Frankfurt Airport is the fourth-busiest in Europe by passenger numbers, and the busiest by cargo traffic. A bombing at the airport in 1985 killed three people and injured more than 70, with investigators pinning the blame on Palestinian terrorists.

