Twitter permanently suspends more than 70,000 QAnon accounts as social media purge continues

Social media site Twitter has suspended over 70,000 accounts since Friday, primarily those that share QAnon content, after updating its enforcement policies following the violence that erupted in Washington, DC on January 6.

The company has publicly argued that removing the accounts – including those belonging to President Donald Trump, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell – is a necessary step to combat "behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm."

"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," a Twitter spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Monday night.

QAnon supporters saw their accounts removed from the site following Twitter's decision to update its enforcement policies and accuse these individuals of sharing "harmful" content and engaging in the "propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service."

Also on rt.com Merkel says Trump Twitter ban ‘problematic’ due to ‘fundamental right’ to freedom of opinion – spokesperson

The purge by Twitter has led to notable Republicans accusing Silicon Valley companies of unfairly targeting right-wing individuals, citing their falling follower counts, as accounts were removed.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared that "the left and their big tech allies only tolerate speech they agree with and repress dissent," while GOP Representative Matt Gaetz stated: "We cannot live in a world where the terms of service on Twitter are more important than the terms laid out by our Founding Fathers."

The radical left’s cancel culture is about silencing you. For all their empty rhetoric about “tolerance” and “free speech,” the left and their big tech allies only tolerate speech they agree with and repress dissent. Stay connected with me by signing up at https://t.co/zZNnZl09hE — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 10, 2021

Big Tech no longer wants to create an opportunity for everyone to be able to contribute ideas.They want to be able to define the four corners of acceptable debate. pic.twitter.com/r3JDo9gy4d — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 11, 2021

While the total number of accounts removed is more than 70,000, Twitter was quick to add that the figures were inflated, as many of the individuals impacted by the suspensions had multiple accounts.

QAnon is a right-wing movement founded on a conspiracy theory that claims Donald Trump is fighting a secret war against an evil cabal of elites in business, government and the media. The movement has spread from message board 4chan, where it first emerged in 2017, to sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!