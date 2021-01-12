 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Good News,’ says EC President, as AstraZeneca files for EU approval of its Covid-19 vaccine

12 Jan, 2021 10:24
(FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The European Medicines Agency has received an application from pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for the conditional marketing authorization of their Covid-19 jab.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that AstraZeneca had applied for its vaccine to be approved for use across the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter, describing the announcement as “good news.” 

The EMA could make a decision on the UK-developed jab by January 29, the organization said on its website.

“Such a short timeframe for evaluation is only possible because EMA has already reviewed some data on the vaccine during a rolling review,” the EMA said.

Any recommendation by the EMA would then have to be approved by the EU before it can be used in any of the 27 nations of the European bloc. 

The jab could become the third vaccine to be given the green light after the EU granted market access to Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

AstraZeneca has previously been criticized for a lack of clarity concerning trial data. Using two different dosing regimens, initial large-scale trial data showed the vaccine to be 70-percent effective in preventing Covid-19.

The UK began rollout of the vaccine last week; it is reportedly much easier to transport, store and administer as it does not need to be kept at sub-zero temperatures, unlike the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna. 

