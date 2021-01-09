Searchers find debris during operation to locate missing Boeing jet in Indonesia (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indonesian transport minister confirms Boeing passenger jet crashed into Jakarta Bay
9 Jan, 2021 11:47
Rescuers found debris while searching for the missing Sriwijaya Air passenger plane. © DKI Jakarta Provincial Fire & Rescue Service
Indonesian emergency services personnel searching for a missing Boeing passenger jet that was carrying more than 50 people have found debris in Jakarta Bay.

Jakarta Provincial Fire and Rescue Service announced on its Twitter account that searchers have found debris as they frantically sweep the area in search of the Sriwijaya Air jet, which lost contact with aviation authorities shortly after departing from Jakarta on Saturday.

Footage on social media shows searchers holding up wires and other bits of material that were found floating in the bay during the operation. 

“Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 lost contact. Several debris were found in the area where the Jakarta - Pontianak plane lost contact. Hope to see you soon. The sweeping continues,” the fire service and rescue service wrote on Twitter.

The plane was travelling from Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province and lost contact shortly after taking off on Saturday. Local media is reporting that 56 passengers were on board the aircraft.

