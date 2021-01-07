 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Merkel ‘saddened and angered’ by US Capitol storming, blames Trump’s refusal to admit defeat

7 Jan, 2021 10:42
Get short URL
Merkel ‘saddened and angered’ by US Capitol storming, blames Trump’s refusal to admit defeat
Supporters of US President Donald Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. © REUTERS / Leah Millis; (inset) Angela Merkel © John Thys / Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed outgoing US President Donald Trump over his long denial of his election defeat, saying that the political uncertainty led to violence on Capitol Hill.

Speaking on Thursday in a closed party meeting, Merkel said the images of people storming the US Capitol Building made her “angry and also sad,” adding that she felt like “most friends of the United States of America.” 

The chancellor said that in any election there are winners and losers, but “both have to play their role with decency and a sense of responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner.” 

This democracy will prove to be much stronger than the aggressors and rioters.

Merkel said she lamented the outgoing president’s role in the occupation of the Capitol.

Trump had “unfortunately” not admitted his defeat by Wednesday. It is only because doubts were raised about the outcome of the election that “the atmosphere was created in which such violent events were possible,” she said. 

The chancellor’s comments come after other world leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson, condemned Wednesday’s violence and called for the “peaceful and orderly transfer of power.” 

Also on rt.com Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ to Biden, vows to ‘continue our fight’ against election outcome

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the outgoing president promised “an orderly transition,” after the US Congress certified Joe Biden’s victory.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a short statement.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies