‘Restrict contact to absolute minimum’: Merkel extends German national lockdown until at least end January

Follow RT on

Germans will have to limit contacts to a “minimum,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said, as she announced that the national Covid-19 lockdown is being both toughened and extended until the end of January, amid soaring infection numbers.

"We need to restrict contact more strictly... We ask all citizens to restrict contact to the absolute minimum," Merkel told journalists on Tuesday. Also on rt.com Germany to face wave of bankruptcies & soaring unemployment with Berlin poised to extend Covid-19 lockdown – experts DETAILS TO FOLLOW