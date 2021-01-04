 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany to face wave of bankruptcies & soaring unemployment with Berlin poised to extend Covid-19 lockdown – experts

4 Jan, 2021 15:10
Germany to face wave of bankruptcies & soaring unemployment with Berlin poised to extend Covid-19 lockdown – experts
FILE PHOTO: A view of Brandenburg Gate on the first day of a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Berlin, Germany ©  REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
The likely extension of Germany's national lockdown will reportedly have a major negative impact on the country's economy, turning 2021 into a year of economic frustration.

With Covid-19 infection rates still running high, German authorities are likely to extend the current national lockdown beyond January 10. Berlin introduced nationwide social restrictions before Christmas, which included the closure of restaurants and most shops.

If the measures remain in force, the country will face a wave of bankruptcies, as well as mounting unemployment, according to experts quoted by Die Welt newspaper.

"If enterprises go bankrupt, then short-term payoffs to workers won't help with unemployment [which is] expected to rise," President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) Marcel Fratzscher said in an interview.

Fratzscher expects some companies to lay off workers and go broke with no new jobs emerging in the near future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to meet with state premiers on Tuesday. The leaders are set to decide whether to prolong the restrictions that were introduced in early December.

"Any decision taken in favor of healthcare becomes detrimental for the other sectors," said Armin Laschet, minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia, highlighting the importance of weighing up all the pros and cons.

