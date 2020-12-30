'Terrorist attack’ on bus in Syria between Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra kills at least 25 – state media

A passenger bus on the road between Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra came under attack by terrorists, resulting in the death of at least 25 people on board, reported the Syrian state news agency SANA. Another 13 people were injured.

The attack took place on Wednesday afternoon local time, near the town of Kobajjep (Kabajeb), about 50 kilometers along the M20 road from Deir ez-Zor.

Though the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) officially holds no more territory, there have been reports of their presence in the desert between the Euphrates river and Palmyra, an ancient city that changed hands several times during the Syrian conflict.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed and three more injured in a rocket attack on Nabi Habil, some 30 miles (50km) outside of Damascus, which the Syrian government blamed on Israel.

