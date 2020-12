International Red Cross worker killed in Yemen airport attack, 2 missing

At least one staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was killed in an attack at Aden airport in Yemen on Wednesday, the agency has confirmed. Two other ICRC workers remain unaccounted for.

