 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Second explosion heard near presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden after deadly blast at airport where unity govt arrived – reports

30 Dec, 2020 15:22
Get short URL
Second explosion heard near presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden after deadly blast at airport where unity govt arrived – reports
A security personnel and people react during an attack on Aden airport moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen, in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. ©  REUTERS / Fawaz Salman
Local news have reported yet another explosion in Yemen, this time near the presidential palace, to which the new cabinet fled following the blast at Aden airport.

Yemen’s new government was transferred to the palace right after an explosion disrupted their arrival to Aden airport earlier today. It occurred as the officials were arriving to Aden from Riyadh, where cabinet members had a swearing-in ceremony that followed prolonged coalition talks brokered by the Saudis.

The destructive explosion at the airport resulted in more than 20 people being killed, and at least 60 injured, according to Salem Al-Shabhi, a senior health official who spoke to the Independent.

Also on rt.com Explosion and gunfire shakes Aden Airport in Yemen as plane carrying new government lands (VIDEO)

The new government was formed to cement an alliance between the Cabinet of Yemen, backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Southern Transitional Council. Amid the Yemeni civil war, both factions now stand against the Houthi rebels controlling the country’s North.

Earlier today, the Houthis denied responsibility for the airport attack.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies