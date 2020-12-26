 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 7 killed as fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Egypt

26 Dec, 2020 14:40
Get short URL
At least 7 killed as fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Egypt
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A blaze has ripped through a private hospital treating coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Cairo. The disaster left at least seven dead and injured several others.

The fire broke out at around 9am local time at Misr Al Amal Hospital in El Obour, some 35km northeast of the Egyptian capital. It reportedly started in the intensive care ward on the building’s second floor.

Several fire trucks were deployed to the scene, and they swiftly got the fire under control and extinguished it. Meanwhile, the patients were evacuated and transferred to a public hospital elsewhere in the city.

According to the results of a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electric short-circuit, security sources told local media.

A similar incident occurred in Egypt in June. Back then, seven died in a blaze in the coronavirus ward of a hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

Also on rt.com 8 coronavirus patients die after lung ventilator bursts into flames inside ICU in Turkey

The North African country has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases over the past week. According to official data, there have been 130,126 infections and 7,309 coronavirus-related deaths in Egypt since the start of the pandemic. However, the authorities have noted that since the testing process has been insufficient, the actual figures could be much higher.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies