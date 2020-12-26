 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jabbing the clouds: German pilot draws syringe in the sky as nation prepares launch of Covid-19 vaccination program

26 Dec, 2020 09:41
Jabbing the clouds: German pilot draws syringe in the sky as nation prepares launch of Covid-19 vaccination program
An artistically inclined pilot created a syringe-shaped flight path above the skies of southern Germany, ahead of the start of a nationwide inoculation drive against Covid-19.

Pilot Samy Kramer said he wanted to do something creative while logging flight hours in his Diamond DA20 Katana, a small two-seater light aircraft. 

“At the moment, I have to collect a lot of flying hours, and instead of just flying like that, I wanted to draw a reminder in the air that you should get vaccinated,” Kramer told a Swiss media outlet.  

He said he spent about a half an hour entering the coordinates he wanted into his navigation system, but the real challenge came when he was airborne and had to be precise with his movements. 

Taking off from Friedrichshafen, a city in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg, Kramer executed the aerial art project beautifully, and even added what appeared to be two small droplets coming from the tip of the syringe’s ‘needle’. 

Flightradar24, a flight tracking service, shared a photograph illustrating Kramer’s unusually shaped journey. The site noted that several other pilots have executed coronavirus-related ‘drawings’ over the past several months. 

The stunt received mixed reviews on social media. Some hailed the medically themed flight path as “brilliant,” while others said it was a waste of fuel. 

Germany is set to start administering the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. The vaccine will first be made available to Germans aged 80 and over, as well as caregivers and health care workers. Nearly two-thirds of Germans have shown a willingness to receive the jab, according to a YouGov poll published on Friday.

