 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

IDF strikes multiple ‘terrorist targets’ in Gaza in response to missiles fired into Israel on Christmas (VIDEOS)

26 Dec, 2020 01:19
Get short URL
IDF strikes multiple ‘terrorist targets’ in Gaza in response to missiles fired into Israel on Christmas (VIDEOS)
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on December 26, 2020 ©  AFP / Mahmud Hams
The Israel Defense Forces have bombed multiple Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip, saying the strikes came in retaliation for a volley of missiles launched from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel on Christmas day.

The targets allegedly included a rocket manufacturing site, a military post and some underground infrastructure, the IDF said in a tweet, warning that “Hamas will bear the consequences for all terror emanating from Gaza.”

Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon late Friday, forcing residents to flee for bomb shelters. However, the Iron Dome air defense system reportedly intercepted all of the missiles, with videos shared online claiming to show the projectiles being launched from Gaza and then shot down mid-air.

Footage purporting to capture the IDF retaliatory strikes has also been circulating on social media, showing a bright blast lighting up the night sky.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies