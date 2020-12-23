3 gendarmes killed, 1 wounded in police operation following domestic violence call in France

Three gendarmes were killed and one wounded in a firefight with a suspect while responding to a domestic violence call in the French countryside.

The shooting occurred early on Wednesday in a remote area in the country’s central Puy-de-Dome region, French media reported, citing the prosecutor’s office.

The gendarmes arrived at the scene to rescue a woman who was hiding from her husband on the roof of a house.

A man opened fire at the officers when they were approaching the building. One gendarme died on the spot, while another was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

When reinforcements arrived, the suspect set the house on fire and killed two more gendarmes in the ensuing gunfight.

Firefighters are at the scene. The AFP news agency citing a source say that a SWAT team has arrived there as well.

A local mayor told BFM TV that the house had been “completely destroyed by fire” and that the operation was still ongoing. He said authorities were trying to determine whether the suspect was killed in the fire or had escaped.

Also on rt.com Far-right perpetrator of 2019 synagogue attack in Halle, Germany jailed for life

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!